• Defiance County
Support meetings:
CHP Hospice of Defiance will begin hosting meetings on Zoom every other Thursday from 2-3 p.m. beginning April 23 from those in need of bereavement support at this time.
The meetings are open to anyone who has experienced recent loss and is dealing with issues related to grief. Those interested must call 419-238-9223 extension 1114 to get the access codes to join online or by phone.
