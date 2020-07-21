ARCHBOLD — School superintendent Dr. Jayson Selgo gave a report on the school restart plan and treasurer Christine Ziegler updated the board on fiscal year-end finances during the Archbold Local Board of Education meeting held on Monday.
“It’s been a busy couple of weeks for back to school planning,” said Selgo. “We have gotten some guidance from Gov. DeWine.”
The superintendent added the seven Fulton County schools have come together to create a school opening action plan.
“We have begun meeting locally,” said Selgo. “Those plans are in place but we can customize those to fit Archbold specifically. Our goal is to have some information ready to be released by end of July or early August.”
Board president Jeremy Hurst asked about the reopening plan.
“When we met as county superintendents, we developed a plan where we wanted to be as specific as we could, but also leave each district the flexibility to customize each plan,” answered Selgo about the restart plan for the county. “Although a lot of things will be similar, there are different circumstances, sizes of classrooms and a lot of different variables.
“The cafeteria, there might be some differences as the age level of the kids and what they can do, but the procedures for serving the food will be consistent,” added Selgo on details of the plan. “How each classroom looks and the numbers of each class will probably vary by grade level, but our goal is to provide as much social distance as possible.”
Dr. Selgo opened his report by commending the custodial staff for the school district.
“I want to commend our custodial staff,”said Selgo. “They have done a fantastic job during the summer. They have been working hard. We’ve had our student helpers come in periodically, but we’ve been under our normal summer staffing. They certainly have done a great job.”
Ziegler provided the board on some information on the final fiscal year 2020 numbers and a look ahead to 2021.
“What we don’t know is what the state budget will be,” said Ziegler. “What we do know is state revenue is going to be flatlined from where we ended last year.
“I can tell you we have been awarded several different pools of money,” Ziegler added about grants the district has been awarded. “We are accessing how we can utilize those funds as well. Although we lost state revenue, we must also be mindful that we have been also awarded dollars that are different pools of money that will help us in the loss we were anticipating.”
Ziegler also walked the board through some comparisons in budgets.
“The biggest percent difference is in the benefits,” Ziegler said while explaining the budget forecasts. “I projected benefits at $2.9 (million), when in fact they were at $3 million, which is significant to me. When I dug through those expenditures, I did not project those well.
“The overall expenditures are 0.37% over what I had, about $50,000,” added Ziegler. “The biggest player there was purchase services. I had projected $2.6 million, when we spent $2.5 million. Purchases into June were hard to define.”
Ziegler added the district will have $4.6 million in carryover into the fiscal year 2021. Also, the district suffered a 7.8% decrease in revenue from fiscal year 2020 and opposed to 2019.
The board also:
• approved the following fund change: Ann Dominique, $50; Jenna Stuckey, $50; Renee Lovejoy, $50; Allan Gladieux, $2,500; Royal Short, concessions, $900; Jeremy King, $500; Robin Wyse, $100; Diane Bernath, $50.
• approved a bid from Cardinal Bus Sales of $97,453 to purchase a new bus.
• approved the memorandum of understanding with Archbold Education Association regarding supplemental contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved a bid of $105,644 for the elementary/high school paving project.
• approved the substitute teacher and paraprofessional substitute lists for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved David Dominique as a teacher and the transition of Jennifer Cobb to full-time teacher for the 2020-21 school year.
