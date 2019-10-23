Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DD) met Tuesday evening to take action on a brief agenda.
Superintendent Timothy Bower was given approval to attend the Ohio Association of County Boards of DD’s 2020 executive development program.
Concerning the Ohio Association of County Board of DD Delegate Assembly meeting on Dec. 4, Bower was chosen as the delegate, with board member Erika Steece named as alternate.
In personnel matters, Tanya Bradley was hired as a classroom assistant/bus assistant, effective Oct. 15.
Also approved were the health, dental and vision plan rates for the 2020 calendar year, as well as a contract with Filling Memorial Home of Mercy for an accessible van lease.
In other business, the board:
• approved September expenditures.
• met in executive session to discuss the employment of a public employee.
