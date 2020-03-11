The Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical series wrapped up on March 8 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, Defiance. The featured artist for this performance was pianist Robert Satterlee, a professor of keyboard at Bowling Green State University, as well as assistant dean for graduate studies in the College of Musical Arts. Sunday at the Stroede is one of several series presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
