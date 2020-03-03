The Moats Enterprises Sunday at the Stroede classical series will wind up on March 8 at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. The featured artist for this performance is pianist Robert Satterlee.
Sunday at the Stroede is one of several series presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
In addition to the evening performance, Satterlee is offering a free piano workshop at 4 p.m. March 8, open to pianists of every age and their teachers. Registration is required for this workshop since seating is limited. Workshop attendees should email information to dccc@defiancearts.org
Satterlee is currently professor of keyboard at Bowling Green State University, as well as assistant dean for graduate studies in the College of Musical Arts. He has performed widely in the United States, Europe and China and has been praised for his imaginative performances of the piano repertoire.
Some of Satterlee’s accomplishments include a CD of works of composer Frederic Rzewski, earning rave reviews from the New York Times; collaborations with members from outstanding American and European orchestras in chamber music events; and honors awards from the St. Louis Symphony and other well-known musical groups.
The series sponsor for Sunday at the Stroede is the Family of Keith and Mary Tustison, and the event sponsor is Servicemaster by McCann. Single tickets at the door for this concert can be purchased for $10.
