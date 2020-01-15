Price Hill Duo

Price Hill Duo is composed of cellist Laura Jekel (left) and violinist Jordana Greenberg.

The Sunday at the Stroede series will kick off the new year at 7 p.m. Sunday with the Price Hill Duo.

Price Hill Duo, named for a neighborhood on the west side of Cincinnati, is a violin-cello ensemble that plays original arrangements of classical works, as well as their own compositions.

The Price Hill Duo tries to engage audiences in both casual and formal performance settings. Violinist Jordana Greenberg and cellist Laura Jekel memorize their repertoire so they can fully immerse themselves in the music. Laura and Jordana both live and work in Price Hill, where they are dedicated to the vibrant arts scene through performance, education, and community-building.

Sunday at the Stroede is sponsored by Moats Enterprises. The series sponsor is the family of Keith and Mary Tustison. Price Hill Duo is sponsored by the Richard Stroede family.

Tickets for Bands and More are $10 each and available at The Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., or at the door the night of the performance.

For more information call 419-784-3401 or dccc@defiancearts.org.

