JUNCTION — Sunday afternoon, a few miles southeast of here a Paulding man was seriously injured in a car vs. deer accident.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s office has reported that approximately 10:41 p.m., Charles Gonzales, 48, Paulding, in a 2018 Chevy Colorado, was traveling north on County Road 179, just south of Township Road 148 in Brown Township when a deer entered the roadway.

Gonzales swerved to miss the deer and lost control of the vehicle, leaving the eastern side of the roadway where he struck a large tree.

The vehicle sustained immobilizing damage and had to be towed from the scene.

Gonzales suffered serious injury and was taken by Oakwood EMS to Paulding County Hospital in Paulding.

No further details were available on Monday evening.

