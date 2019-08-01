ARCHBOLD — Area high school students are exploring careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) this week, as Northwest State Community College and OhioMeansJobs partner to offer a two-day STEM camp.
Impact 419 STEM camp kicked off Wednesday and continues today at the college, 22600 Ohio 34, offering participants five hands-on, interactive workshops: electronics, welding, measurements/machining, safety and robotics. Impact 419 is a workforce collaboration between the community college and OhioMeansJobs.
“This STEM camp is another great example of how an idea became a reality through idea sharing and a collaborative effort,” said Megan Puehler, assistant director of Williams County Economic Development. “Programs such as STEM camps and industry tours allow students to grasp the practical applications of STEM, and will expose them to the wide variety of local career opportunities simultaneously.
“Continued collaborative efforts to create programs like this will support the long-term needs of the community and will truly impact the 419.”
As part of the experience, 26 participating campers from Defiance, Paulding, Van Wert and Williams counties also will tour the 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics plant in Holiday City.
“20/20 Custom Molded Plastics is excited to partner with Impact 419,” said Nikki Verity, the company’s human resource manager. “By participating in STEM camp, this gives us an opportunity to reach out to local youth, help them learn about manufacturing and prosper in their environment.”
Funding for the camp is made available through OhioMeansJobs’ young adult programs.
On Wednesday, students tested their skills on a virtual welder before moving on to the real thing with the assistance of Greg Nartker, apprentice coordinator and lead welding instructor at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations. Nartker also serves as coordinator of Northwest State’s welding program.
In another classroom, students used computers to program circuits — a light-up smiley face indicated a job well done.
Andrea Morrow, training coordinator at Northwest State, said students are asked to consider “the three E’s” when thinking about their future after high school: employment, education or enlistment.
“The goal is to expose them to these STEM options,” said Andrea Morrow, training coordinator at Northwest State. “We want to spark a passion in something.”
