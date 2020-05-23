ARCHBOLD — Summer school classes for students in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties are again being offered by Four County Career Center.
Summer school runs June 15-July 2. Once a student begins, they do not stop until they are completed with all their course work. All classes must be completed by 11:30 a.m. July 2 in order to receive credit. Class times are Mondays-Thursdays from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
Summer school is open to current high school students, non-graduates or June 2020 graduates under the age of 21. Upon successful completion of the first 1/2 credit, the student may begin another 1/2 credit.
All classes are online with teacher support during office hours (8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday-Thursday). Students may work on their assignments 24/7.
There will be a student service charge of $60 per 1/2 credit, which must accompany the school counselor signed application form. Classes offered are English, social studies, mathematics and science.
To enroll or for more information, students or parents should contact their local high school guidance office.
