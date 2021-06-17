The 2021 Summer Manufacturing Camp for students in grades 6-8 was held Monday-Wednesday at the Defiance Dream Center. The camp is part of an initiative promoted by Sen. Sherrod Brown and is now in 19 counties.
With oversight by members of Defiance County Economic Development, and instructors from the Dream Center, students from Ayersville, Defiance and Central Local schools took part in the camp, which featured the theme, Automotive and Construction Manufacturing.
Students had the opportunity to learn about careers in their community and learn from experts. They learned how products are made, participated in team-building exercises and worked on a project specific to their community.
The camp was held each day from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. and included breakfast, lunch, drinks and a snack, with each camper receiving a T-shirt.
On Monday and Tuesday, students were split into two groups, with one working in construction trades, and the other in the automotive shop from 8:30-11:30 a.m. From noon-3 p.m. the groups switched to the other shop.
On Wednesday, students were taken on tours of Spyker Manufacturing, Maumee Valley Group and Mayville Engineering Company (MEC), all of Defiance. Attendees ate lunch at Fired Stone Tavern in Defiance, where a member of Brown’s office presented each camper with a certificate for attending.
Defiance County is the only county in the region to have a dedicated, full-time workforce development manager engaging with county schools and employers.
The goal is to increase knowledge and awareness, while building relationships to further Defiance County’s workforce initiative.
Community partners in the camp include: Defiance County Economic Development, Sensory Effects, The Hicksville Bank, Spyker Contracting, Defiance Dream Center, Mayville Engineering Company (MEC), Maumee Valley Group, Standridge Color, ReMax, Fitzenrider; Wells Fargo/Jay Hanson, APT Manufacturing; B&B Molded Plastics, The State Bank, Keller Logistics, NEMCO Foods, GT Technologies, Johns Manville and the United Way of Defiance County.
