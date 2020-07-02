Summer lunch program
Photo courtesy of DPLS

Cara Potter, director of the Defiance Public Library System, and Keith Countryman, superintendent of Hicksville Exempted Village Schools, hand out lunches Tuesday morning at Grace United Methodist Church, Hicksville, as part of the Hicksville Summer Lunch Program. The free bagged lunch program is for children in grades K-12 through Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-noon. Pickup is behind the church, with preregistration required. To receive a registration form, send an email to summerlunch@defiancelibrary.org and put “lunch” in the subject line.

