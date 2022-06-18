COLUMBUS — Summer is a great time for anglers to pursue catfish in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
The Buckeye State’s lakes, rivers, reservoirs and streams are home to four types of catfish: blue, bullhead, channel and flathead.
The Division of Wildlife regularly stocks more than 300,000 channel catfish in more than 100 different reservoirs. Channel catfish also occur naturally in most of Ohio’s rivers and streams and thrive in Lake Erie and Sandusky Bay. A popular sport fish, they typically range between 15-25 inches in length and may weigh as much as 10 pounds. In large reservoirs and rivers, channel catfish can be much bigger, with a few trophy fish reaching the 26-inch requirement for Fish Ohio recognition.
The largest catfish found in the state is the blue catfish, which regularly reaches 30-40 inches. Ohio’s state record blue catfish weighed 96 pounds.
A blue catfish that is at least 35 inches long qualifies for Fish Ohio recognition. This species is found in the Ohio River and is stocked in Clendening and Seneca lakes, and Caesar Creek and Hoover reservoirs by the Division of Wildlife, with Hoover offering anglers the best chance of success. More than 150,000 blue catfish were stocked in 2021.
Flathead catfish present a challenge for anglers as they can weigh up to 80 pounds, although most will be between five and 40 pounds with lengths up to 50 plus inches.
They are found in Ohio’s larger rivers and reservoirs; the Muskingum watershed is a hotspot.
Anglers will need heavy tackle to reel in a trophy flathead, with most fish being caught near underwater structures and drift piles. Flatheads over 35 inches in length qualify for Fish Ohio recognition.
Ohio’s three species of bullhead catfish— black, brown, and yellow— can be found in a variety of waters statewide. Smaller than other catfish species, bullheads average between 10 and 12 inches in length. Bullheads feed aggressively and target a variety of baits, and for this reason can be exciting to catch. Bullhead catfish must be 14 inches long to qualify for Fish Ohio recognition.
The pursuit of catfish is at its best in the summer months when they feed actively. Catfish spend most of the day in deeper water and may not be responsive to bait, but they move into shallower water to feed at night. Shallow flats next to deep holes and along beaches provide concentrations of feeding catfish. Night fishing during the summer usually elicits success, and Ohio’s catfish provide not only excellent recreation but also make great table fare.
Catfish are omnivorous, feeding on a variety of food types. Blue and flathead catfish readily feed on smaller fish and can be caught on gizzard shad, suckers or chub.
For channel and bullhead catfish try shrimp, chicken livers and nightcrawlers. A strong sense of smell is a common trait among Ohio’s catfish. Using scented baits will result in greater catch rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.