Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all eligible children ages 1-18 without charge and regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
A meal will be provided Monday through Friday, through July 30 (except July 3) at these sites and times (Sherwood location has slightly different dates): Kingsbury Park, 108 Auglaize St., Defiance, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Ralston Square Apartments, 548 Pontiac Drive, Defiance, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, 11:30 a.m.-noon; and Sherwood Library, 117 N. Harrison St., Sherwood, 12:15-12:45 p.m. (through June 23, closed Fridays).
