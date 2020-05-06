Nutritious lunches will be provided through Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission’s summer food service program (SFSP) again this year. The program will take place in Defiance, Fulton, Paulding and Williams counties beginning the first week of June. However, the SFSP will look a little different this summer.
Due to recent events regarding COVID 19 and guidelines from Gov. Mike DeWine, NOCAC is currently determining the best procedures to follow that will ensure both the safety of the children served, community volunteers, and NOCAC summer food staff and the provision of free lunches to children in our community. NOCAC will communicate new SFSP procedures, times and dates soon.
The SFSP provides free meals for all area children ages 1-18 (or up to the age of 21 with a valid individual education program-IEP). NOCAC is currently planning on distributing meals at the following locations: Bryan, Defiance, Edgerton, Edon, Paulding, Pioneer, Sherwood and Wauseon.
In addition, this program thrives because of the support and help from community volunteers. If anyone would like to volunteer with the summer food program, contact NOCAC at 419-784-2150.
