Summertime is quickly approaching and that means the summer food program will return in early June to help families throughout northwest Ohio.
The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) coordinates the summer food program, which provides free meals for youth Monday through Friday (except July 5) throughout the summer.
The program is funded by the Ohio Department of Education through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and local United Way agencies.
All youth ages 1-18 are eligible (an adult should accompany children 5 years and younger) for a free lunch. Adults up to 21 with a disability are eligible if he/she is enrolled in an education program. No identification is required, there are no income requirements and registration is not required.
Rachel Palmer, child development administrator with NOCAC, explained Latty’s Grove is a new site this year, replacing Kingsbury Park, which is slated to receive updates this summer. In addition, Palmer shared that weekend meals will be available, however, registration for weekend meals is required.
“Along with the move, in Defiance, families who pick up meals can stay and have their kids take part in activities and social media challenges, or pick them up and take them home if they don’t feel comfortable staying,” said Palmer. “As far as the weekend meals (provided through a grant from the USDA), an application will be provided the first week, and can be brought back the second week. Applications will also be available anytime after that.”
Lunch sites this year include:
• Defiance County — Defiance: Latty’s Grove, June 8-July 29, noon-12:30 p.m.; Hebron Ministries, June 8-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.; and Ralston Square Apartments, June 7-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sherwood: Sherwood Library, June 7-July 28 (closed Fridays), 12:15-12:45 p.m.
• Fulton County — Wauseon: True North Church, June 7-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Henry County — Napoleon: Christ United Methodist Church, June 9-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Paulding County — Paulding: LaFountain Park, June 7-July 29, 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
• Williams County — Bryan: Mattie Marsh Park, June 8-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Edon: Harold Baker Park, June 7-11, June 21-25, July 6-9, July 19-23, July 26-29, 11:30 a.m.-noon; Pioneer: Crommer Park, June 8-July 29, 12:15-12:45 p.m.; and West Unity: West Unity Park, June 14-July 29, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
