• Henry County
Barbecue:
The Hamler Summer Fest is having a barbecue chicken/pork loin dinner to raise money for the Summer Fest Family Day. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. Sunday until gone at the Hamler Community Park. Meals are $8 each.
• Henry County
Barbecue:
The Hamler Summer Fest is having a barbecue chicken/pork loin dinner to raise money for the Summer Fest Family Day. The dinner will be held from 11 a.m. Sunday until gone at the Hamler Community Park. Meals are $8 each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.