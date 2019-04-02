PAULDING — Denise Kinder, early intervention specialist, announced the upcoming summer enrichment program dates at the recent Paulding County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD) meeting recently.
The summer enrichment program will run July 8-Aug. 1.
The summer cnrichment program is for children ages 3-15 that qualify for PCBDD services. Children ages 3-6 will attend two half-day sessions per week, and children 7-15 will attend two full-day sessions per week. If interested in participating, contact Denise at 419-399-4800 or email dkinder@pauldingdd.com.
Kinder reported that 40 children are currently enrolled in early intervention services. Learn more about early intervention at the website: www.ohioearlyintervention.org. The PCBDD Board is continuing to work with Williams County Board of DD in the hiring of a replacement superintendent, in hopes to continue a shared superintendent arrangement. The next board meeting has been rescheduled for April 25 at 4 p.m.
