This year, all eight Putnam County District Library (PCDL) locations will be hosting summer reading challenges for all ages online via Beanstack. Log your reading and activities in Beanstack and be entered to win prizes monthly. The more one participates, the more chances there are to win. Prize drawings will be held at the end of each month.
Also, children and teens, ages 18 and under, have a chance to win even more prizes by completing the summer game board challenge.
Game boards can be picked up at any PCDL location or by visiting https://mypcdl.org
Register today by going to https://mypcdl.beanstack.org or download the app in the Google Play or Apple store. Be sure to choose the Putnam County District Library in Ohio.
