Suicide prevention
Photo courtesy of Four County

During National Suicide Prevention Month, FCCLA members raised money for the Four County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Mikayla Smith Memorial Scholarship. The goal was to not only raise money, but spread awareness about suicide prevention. FCCLA officer Mercedes Palladino (left), Defiance, and Jen Lydy, prevention specialist RA for Maumee Valley Guidance Center, spent time discussing this important issue with students.

