• Paulding County

Free training:

A free suicide prevention training will be held Tuesday at the Paulding Nazarene Church, 2010 Dooley Drive, Paulding. Two sessions are slated: 5-6 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Training is open to anyone age 18 and older, though advanced registration is required.

Register online at p2cpaulding.org <http://p2cpaulding.org> or call 419-203-1881. Sessions are limited to 35 attendees each. Guest speaker will be Natalie McLaughlin, RN, Johnson & Johnson Health Fellow, Parkview community school health coordinator.

This event is sponsored by POWER2CHANGE.

Load comments