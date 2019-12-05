• Paulding County
Free training:
A free suicide prevention training will be held Tuesday at the Paulding Nazarene Church, 2010 Dooley Drive, Paulding. Two sessions are slated: 5-6 and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Training is open to anyone age 18 and older, though advanced registration is required.
Register online at p2cpaulding.org <http://p2cpaulding.org> or call 419-203-1881. Sessions are limited to 35 attendees each. Guest speaker will be Natalie McLaughlin, RN, Johnson & Johnson Health Fellow, Parkview community school health coordinator.
This event is sponsored by POWER2CHANGE.
