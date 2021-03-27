Children are invited to drop off a favorite stuffed animal for a sleepover adventure at the library during a pair of “Stuffy Sleepovers” set to take place in April.
Defiance Public and Sherwood Branch libraries will host sleepovers April 21, with stuffed animal drop-off taking place during the libraries’ open hours April 20-21. Johnson Memorial Library in Hicksville will host its Stuffy Sleepover April 14, with drop-off taking place during open hours April 13-14.
All participants will receive a picture of their special pal’s adventures, plus a link to a video from the event during Children’s Book Week (May 3-9). The video also will be made available to the public via the DPLS social media pages (@dplslibraries) and YouTube channel.
Registration is open now. To register, visit defiancelibrary.org and click the Stuffy Sleepover banner near the top of the page. For more information, call the library at 419-782-1456.
