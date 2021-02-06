ANTWERP — Preparations are underway for the annual Paulding County spelling bee. This year's competition is slated for 7 p.m. Monday at the Antwerp Local Schools' auditorium.

Participants include: Gage Ogle, a eighth-grader at Wayne Trace Junior High School; Noah Schlatter, a sixth-grader at Grover Hill Elementary School; seventh-grader Nicholas Hatcher, Paulding Middle School; sixth-grader Myrriah Manz, Oakwood Elementary School; eighth-grader Micah Jones, Christian Home Educators; sixth-grader Lucy Conley, Divine Mercy Catholic School, Payne; fifth-grader Brock Knowles, Payne Elementary School; fifth-grader Braxton Peters, Antwerp Elementary School; eighth-grader Allison Carnes, Antwerp Middle School; and fifth-grader Jack Daeger, Paulding Elementary School.

