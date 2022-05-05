A traveling Spanish-language band performed last week at Defiance’s Community Auditorium as part of Spanish instruction for students from the area and beyond.
The Justo Lamas Group, based in Dallas, Texas, tours the country with Spanish-language concerts. The featured singer was Edgar René.
Language teacher Amy McDonald organized the event for Defiance City Schools in grades 8-12. Other schools with students present for the concert were Tinora, Hilltop, Edgerton, McComb and Carlisle (near Dayton).
The Justo Lamas group posts the list of songs that will be performed at these concerts with lyrics on the website, McDonald said. Students practice the songs beforehand and sing along at the concert.
It’s a confidence booster for students, according to McDonald, some telling her that they knew the songs better then they thought they would.
During the concert eight Defiance students were brought on stage and performed a dance they’d been practicing before the event. It was set to the song “Como La Flor” while René sang the same titled song, McDonald noted.
Jackson Honsberger, a local Defiance student, won the audition held beforehand to sing a duet with René.
René also taught other students how to salsa dance and had interactive moments during the concerts where students from various schools were brought on stage. McDonald also noted that “music is powerful” and the concert is a “really fun, positive event.”
After the concert students had a chance to buy merchandise and have a picture taken with René.
The concert was last held in November 2019, according to McDonald. About 300 students attended last week’s concert — about half of the number of previous years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.