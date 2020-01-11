Ayersville High School students got a lesson in distracted driving on Friday. Students experienced the Augmented Reality Distracted Driving Education Simulator (ARDDES), which uses technology to enhance reality by overlaying the virtual world over the real world by allowing participants to see both at the same time. ARDDES educates drivers about the dangers of distracted driving by using a real vehicle to simulate the driving experience. It does this by placing the virtual world in the windows of the vehicle, allowing the driver to drive through a virtual city while seeing the actual interior of the car. This allows drivers to safely experience distractions like texting, checking social media or using vehicle features like the radio or navigation system while driving. Here, Ayersville junior Maddie Rowe takes her turn behind the wheel.
