• Henry County
Student artwork:
Art students in grades 9-12 at Liberty Center High School will be showcasing their work for the spring art show at the Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St., from March 27-April 23. The library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
