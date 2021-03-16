• Henry County

Student artwork:

Art students in grades 9-12 at Liberty Center High School will be showcasing their work for the spring art show at the Liberty Center Public Library, 124 East St., from March 27-April 23. The library is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.

