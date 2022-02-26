FitBit winner
Jason Hohenbrink/C-N Photo

Keith Burmeister, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital President, presents a fitbit watch to Chrissy Stuckey, Archbold. Stuckey was randomly chosen to receive the fitbit for participating in the February is Heart Health Awareness Month quiz presented by The Crescent-News and sponsored by ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital. Thank you to all who participated.

