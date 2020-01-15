• Fulton County

Stuckey named:

Tyson Stuckey has been appointed to serve two years on the Archbold Area Board of Education. No candidates ran on the November ballot for the four-year term ending in 2023. It then became the board's responsibility to appoint a board member to fill the vacancy for the first two years. Stuckey can choose to place his name on the ballot for the final two years of the term.

