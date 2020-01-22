Williams County spelling bee

Daniella Cheeseman (left), a seventh-grader from Stryker Local Schools, was the winner of the Williams County spelling bee Tuesday evening. The runner-up was Brodyn Schlegel, a sixth-grader from Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools.

MONTPELIER — The winner of the annual Williams County spelling bee was named Tuesday evening following competition at Montpelier Exempted Village Schools.

The winner was Daniella Cheeseman, a seventh-grader from Stryker Local Schools, who correctly spelled “extinguish.” The runner-up was Brodyn Schlegel, a sixth-grader from Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools.

Cheeseman will now advance to regional competition in Fort Wayne at 10 a.m. March 7 at the IPFW Rhinehart Recital Hall.

Additional contestants for this year’s competition were: seventh-grader Disney Avell and sixth-grader Josey Arnold, Bryan City Schools; seventh-grader Giselle Romero and sixth-grader Adelaide Elden, Edgerton Local Schools; fifth-grader Isaiah Green and eighth-grader Chloe Summitt, Edon-Northwest; seventh-grader Eleana VanArsdalen, Millcreek-West Unity Local Schools; seventh-grader Madelyn Hopper and sixth-grader Colton Nofzinger, Montpelier Exempted Village Schools; sixth-grader Carter Eckley and fifth-grader Claire Gendron, North Central Local Schools; sixth-graders Cole Huard and Alex Harris, St. Mary School; sixth-grader Aubrey Kaullen and fifth-grader Kaithlyn Slattery, St. Patrick School; and fifth-grader Aaron Cheeseman, Stryker Local Schools.

Coordinating the local event was Kallie Gensler of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Regional winners will compete at the national level on May 24-29 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md.

