The 24th annual Williams County Junior High Quiz Bowl Tournament was held Monday at Stryker High School.

Eight teams that competing were Stryker, Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier, Hilltop, St. Patrick and North Central. Stryker was the champion and did not lose a single match. Stryker defeated Montpelier in the finals.

Coached by Barb Yoder, the Stryker team consisted of Austin Batterson, Mattias Cheeseman, Janelle Degraffenreid, Alex Johnson, Angela Soellner, Ella Wyse, Daniella Cheeseman, Tara Noble and Abbi Opdycke.

The event is coordinated by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

