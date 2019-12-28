• Williams County

Winter reads:

The Stryker Branch Library will offer its annual winter reads program from Jan. 21-Feb. 2 called “Bundle Up and Read.” All area children are invited to the library to participate by following these four steps.

Look for a bundle with a snowman tag to check out. Each bundle contains books on a related subject and the bundles are at various reading levels. Remove the snowman from the bundle and put your name on the back of the snowman tag. Add your snowman to the library bulletin board. There is no limit to the number of snowmen you may have.

All snowmen will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize. The Stryker Branch Library is located at 304 S. Defiance St.

