STRYKER — The Stryker Police Department has reported a body found in the village today.
The police department in Stryker was contacted on Tuesday evening but could only confirm that a body was found in the village at about 7 a.m.
Other details were unavailable on Tuesday evening because of an ongoing investigation into this matter.
