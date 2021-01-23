BRYAN — A Williams County man was injured Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash near here.

Christopher Wieczorek, 52, Stryker, was taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan, and transferred to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. A condition update was unavailable.

Troopers from the Defiance post of the Ohio Highway Patrol reported that at 10:35 a.m. Saturday, a truck driven by Wieczorek was eastbound on Ohio 2, when it turned northbound on County Road 15.75 and went off of the roadway. The vehicle rolled onto its side and came to rest.

Wieczorek reportedly was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation. Assisting at the scene were the Bryan Police Department and Bryan Fire/EMS.

