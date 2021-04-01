Stryker Elementary donation
Photo courtesy of Stryker Elementary School

The Stryker School Foundation donated $2,000 to the Stryker Elementary Panther Tech Program. The Tech program teaches elementary students how to integrate technology early on in their education. Pictured from left are: foundation trustee Dan Hughes, foundation trustee Emily Clemens, Stryker dean of students Beth Morr, foundation trustee Kara Price, and foundation trustee Cristy Stuckey.

