Strongman competition
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Iron Faith Fitness Center, located at 1729 Spruce St. in Defiance, hosted its fifth annual Captain America Strongman Challenge fundraising event on Saturday, this year in memory of Army Pfc. Brandon Kreischer, a Stryker native and Bryan High School graduate, who was killed during combat operations conducted in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan, earlier this year. A portion of the proceeds will benefit his wife, Gracie. Here, Justin Alvarado (center) competes in the truck pull, where he needed just 45 seconds to complete a full pull.

