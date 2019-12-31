Strong winds

Strong southwest winds, gusting up to around 40 mph Sunday tonight and Monday caused damage to anything not nailed down, including Christmas decorations. Here, Santa could be seen flat on his back on Defiance’s Holgate Avenue, broken off at the knees.
