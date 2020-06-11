Strong storms caused damage throughout northwest Ohio Wednesday afternoon.
In addition, a semi was blown over, blocking the highway in Williams County.
According to the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, at 3:14 p.m., a semi driven by Caleb Morrison, 19, Defiance, was eastbound on U.S. 6, east of Ohio 15, when a strong wind out of the south blew the semi and empty trailer onto its side, blocking the westbound lane.
Morrison was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Williams County EMS. The roadway was closed in both directions for a couple hours while the roadway was being cleared.
Areas of Williams County sustained wind damage, with power lines and trees down, particularly near Pulaski. Quarter-sized hail was reported as well.
In the Ney area, limbs were reported down. In addition, the village of Ney was without power.
The areas of Ottawa and Pandora in Putnam County dealt with downed power lines and poles as well, causing sporadic outages.
Lines were reported down in Paulding County, northeast of Antwerp as well, while Henry County escaped any damage from the storms.
