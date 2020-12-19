The response to a new program aimed at promoting Defiance’s downtown retail businesses during the holiday shopping season was better than expected, according to one local official.
The Defiance Develop-ment and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) program (Think Local, Spend Local, Be Rewarded!) rewarded customers of participating downtown retail businesses and restaurants with gift certificates depending upon how much they spent from Nov. 3-Dec. 12.
All they had to do was spend at least $50 and present their receipts to the DDVB or Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce — which teamed with DDVB on this and another already established incentive program (passport) — to win certificates up to $100 for downtown businesses.
The response was strong, according to DDVB Executive Director Kirstie Mack, who reported that $26,000 in receipts were turned in and gift certificates for $1,800 were awarded. Receipts were received for purchases at 24 downtown businesses, she indicated.
“So it wasn’t just one or two businesses,” she said. “We had 24 different ones, which is amazing. ... It blew us away as we were going through the receipts. It is a great way for us to support the businesses through the holidays and just really get everyone excited for the beginning of the year ... .”
Participating customers were not only from Defiance, but also outlying communities such as Holgate, Napoleon and Oakwood, according to Mack.
Gift certificate amounts were $10, $15, $25, $50, $75 and $100. These can be redeemed at downtown businesses through May 31, 2021.
The program was offered to help promote small downtown businesses, many of which are believed to have felt the negative impacts of the coronavirus situation. And its success this year may ensure its continuation in 2021, according to Mack.
“We definitely intend to do it next year with the same kind of concept,” she said. “Once you find something that works, if it’s not broke don’t fix it.”
The money to purchase the gift certificates is being provided by DDVB funds. The majority of these funds are generated by the city’s hotel/motel tax, which provides much of DDVB’s budget.
The DDVB also teamed with the chamber on another established program that was a bit different, and allowed participants to qualify for a prize drawing which was held Thursday.
Participants received a stamp each time they made at least a $5 purchase through the end of Dec. 12 from one of the 33 businesses participating in the promotion. They had to have 12 stamps (or passports) to qualify for the drawing, and turn them into the DDVB office or the chamber office by 4 p.m. Wednesday to be one of three persons chosen for the drawing.
The three winners took home prizes donated by downtown businesses, Mack explained. Each won an estimated $250 in prizes.
