The Stroede Center for the Arts will welcome multilingual vocalist/songwriter Eleanor Dubinsky and Argentine guitarist Dario Acosta Teich to the Stroede Center on March 25 at 7:30 p.m. The Stroede Center is located at 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance. Doors open at 7 p.m.
This duo brings to the stage fresh interpretations of jazz, Latin, French, popular and original songs that draw from their cultural backgrounds. Eleanor and Dario will also perform songs from their new album.
Hailing from St. Louis and based in New York City, Dubinsky’s sound celebrates both her mid-western American roots and the formative time she has spent throughout her life in South America, Western and Central Europe and most recently, Portugal and Cape Verde.
Born and raised in Tucuman, Argentina, and now living in NYC, Dario Acosta Teich applies a refined guitar technique to jazz harmonies, Latin American grooves, Free Jazz techniques and improvisation. As a performer, Dario has offered numerous concerts as a soloist as well as in groups and ensembles, not only in Argentina but in many parts of the world. As a composer, Dario has written pieces for solo instruments, ensembles and orchestras, some of which have been performed by the National University of Tucuman Symphonic Orchestra. He also composed the soundtrack for several independent films.
Tickets for Dubinsky and Teich are $15 and are available at the door. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.defiancearts.org or call 419-784-3401.
This concert is sponsored by the Albert W. and Veulah M. LeFevre Foundation, The Hubbard Company, The State Bank and The Second Story.
The concert series is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. DCCC is supported by the Ohio Arts Council.
All events are subject to COVID guidelines. Masks are recommended. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.