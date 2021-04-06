City Historian Randall Buchman, the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum, the city of Defiance, and the Defiance City Hall of Fame committee are pleased to announce Richard W. Stroede, Ph.D., as the inductee for the Defiance City Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
Stroede (1939-2010) was an educator, a cultural arts visionary and musician, whose influence on the cultural heritage of the Defiance community is still alive and well today. Stroede arrived in Defiance in 1964 as associate professor of music at the Defiance College. During his 40 year career at the college, he chaired the FORUM series that featured concerts by André Previn, and Ferrante and Teicher; created the Schomburg Series, a college-community series centered on the performing arts; and founded and conducted the Defiance College Community Band.
His vision for the cultural arts for the community resulted in the incorporation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council for which Stroede was its first executive director. Stroede’s vision also resulted in the restoration and conversion of the former First Baptist Church to the Arts and Media Center now known as the Stroede Center for the Arts. Stroede created the music series Music in Your Parks; Bands, Bands, Bands (now Bands & More); and Sunday at the Center (now Sunday at the Stroede). He was musical director for the Fort Defiance Players for many years, and revived and conducted the community Messiah performances. Stroede used his many creative talents to build musical instruments, design and sew costumes for the Fort Defiance Players’ Madrigal performances, and compose music. Stroede was truly a Renaissance man.
The highlight of the evening will be the Defiance High School senior’s inductee presentation. Hans Zipfel, Defiance High School social studies teacher and presenter mentor stated, “Spring is such a revivifying time around town and at Defiance High School. It is great to be back after spring break and that signifies that the Lilac Festival is right around the corner. That coincides with the Defiance City Hall of Fame induction ceremony. We are very fortunate to get to play a role in both through The Tuttle Museum. I believe it is very rewarding for our students to get to work with such venerated and vaunted oaks. The staff is dedicated to the city and its historical and cultural education. The cross-pollination between our students and our civic teachers continues to bloom. I can’t thank the museum enough for the experience over the 18 previous inductions.”
To qualify for a Defiance Hall of Fame nomination the person must have been deceased for more than 10 years. The person must meet two of the following: have been born in the city of Defiance, lived in the city of Defiance for at least eight years, died a resident of the City of Defiance, or be buried in the City of Defiance. In addition, the nominee must be associated with a significant historical, cultural or humanitarian activity in Defiance or must have brought recognition to Defiance.
The Defiance City Hall of Fame induction is May 7, at 7 p.m. at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Seating is limited for the general public. To place a reservation, please call 419-782-0746 or email thetuttle@cityofdefiance.com by Friday, April 30. The Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum will be open following the program.
The Stroede Center for the Arts is located at 319 Wayne Ave. An accessible entrance to the venue is on Third Street. The program is free and open to the public.
Masks and social distancing are required at the Stroede Center for the Arts and the Tuttle Museum.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.