Aaron Ziegler & Friends, a steel band ensemble, will close the Young Audience Series at 7 p.m. Friday at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. Doors open at 6:30.
How did empty barrels go from being considered garbage to becoming one of the most recognized instruments in the world? Aaron Ziegler and his friends, the Heidelberg University Steel Band directed by Scott Kretzer, help to answer that question.
The steel band is dedicated to performing the traditional music of Trinidad as well as more modern popular music arranged in “pan” style. This family friendly performance will include calypso, soca and reggae music. In addition, Ziegler will talk about the history and construction of the steel pan instrument.
This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed at the door.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System. The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC).
Next weekend, DCCC will present a free movie at the Stroede when the 1982 comedy “Tootsie” directed by Sydney Pollack, will be offered at 7:30 p.m. on May 14.
The movie portrays New York actor Michael Dorsey (Dustin Hoffman) a talented perfectionist who is so hard on himself and others that his agent (Pollack) can no longer find work for him. After a soap opera audition goes poorly, Michael reinvents himself as actress Dorothy Michaels and wins the part.
What was supposed to be a short-lived role turns into a long-term contract, but when Michael falls for his castmate Julie (Jessica Lange), complications develop that could wreck everything. Lange won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
While the free movies presented by the DCCC are free and open to the public freewill donations are accepted. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. Movie time is 7:30 p.m.
DCCC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation. As guidelines are changing almost weekly, DCCC will provide updates about upcoming events through its website, Facebook, and its upcoming events newsletter. Interested persons can sign up for the newsletter on the website.
For more information about DCCC call 419-784-3401 or visit www.defiancearts.org.
