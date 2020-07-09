With the coronavirus situation canceling its spring and summer programs, the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) used the down time to complete a key component of its renovation project at the venue for many of its events.
The Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., will look much different when patrons attend their first event, according to Roger Fisher, DCCC’s executive director. New blue/gray carpeting, gray theater seats to replace the former orange church pews and new paint have been added.
The completion of this renovation phase will coincide with the reopening of the Stroede at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
DCCC will resume its free movie nights (Cinema at the Stroede) by showing on Saturday the famous 1953 World War II movie “Stalag 17,” starring William Holden, Peter Graves and others. (Social distancing guidelines will be in place, including a recommendation to wear masks, while seating will be limited to 60 people.)
“That is our first scheduled program for the new season,” said Fisher. “It’s our first attempt to get things rolling again and see how compliance with what the state says, might work for us. So, we thought the film series was the best way to go because all the concerts have been canceled up until September.”
The DCCC had been in the midst of a renovation project that started previously with refurbishing office and dining room space in the basement, according to Fisher.
Exterior tuckpointing, replacement of entrance doors and reworking the building’s northside entrance and exits also have been part of that work.
The aforementioned remaking of the Stroede’s interior wasn’t on any particular timeframe, according to Fisher, but after the coronavirus situation slowed things down, DCCC board members proposed moving forward on some renovation aspects.
It started with a suggestion by Ned Clark of the Young People’s Theatre Guild to replace the carpet, he noted.
The installation of 225 theater seats was nearly complete Wednesday, Fisher indicated, and will represent the end of this renovation phase.
“It is acoustically and aesthetically one of the most beautiful, intimate theaters I have ever seen,” he said. “... When you see this you’re not going to believe it.”
He said the acoustics have gone from good to “superb.”
Fisher explained that DCCC staff and a few volunteers provided much of the labor.
DCCC also extended contracts to two local companies — Campbell Painting and Carpet Wholesalers — and purchased the used theater seats from a source in Idaho.
The total cost for the interior work was about $30,000, according to Fisher, who said a gala event for the renovation project is being considered for later this year.
One final piece of the renovation puzzle remains — making the center’s basement ADA accessible.
Fisher hopes to receive an architect’s estimate on this work soon, then start a fundraiser to help get the job done.
DCCC is funded through the city’s hotel/motel tax receipts, as well as Defiance’s cable franchise TV fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.