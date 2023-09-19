Stroede Center bringing Diamond Rio to Defiance

The Stroede Center for the Arts is bringing 80s country band Diamond Rio to Defiance to perform a Christmas concert on Dec. 16 at the Tinora Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now.

 Photo courtesy of Sarah Tackett

Some well known bands will be coming to Defiance within the next year as part of the Stroede Center’s 2023-2024 Performance Series.


  

Tags

Load comments