The “Bulldogs” will perform on June 30, as part of the Defiance Community Cultural Council’s concert series at Triangle Park. They will play an “oldies” style of music, covering such artists as the Beach Boys, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Lesley Gore, the Chiffons and more.
The Stroede Center for the Arts announces the Stroede Center Summer Concert Series (formerly Music in Your Parks), sponsored by the Defiance Community Cultural Council (DCCC) and the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
The 2022 season kicks off June 16 with guitarist Daniel Donato. Other performers in the series are The Bulldogs, Hey Mavis and the Jay Jesse Johnson Band.
All concerts begin at 7 p.m. at Defiance’s Triangle Park and are open to the public.
Donations are welcomed by the DCCC.
A Nashville native, Donato, has been hailed by “Saving Country Music” as the “best young guitarist in country music,” according to a press release issued by DCCC. His playing has been forged through years of playing four hours a night four nights a week developing a brand called “cosmic country,” the release noted.
The Bulldogs will perform on June 30, and will take the audience back to the days of the drive-in and sock hops with their performance of “oldies” music by the Beach Boys, Buddy Holly, the Beatles, Chuck Berry, Lesley Gore, the Chiffons and more, DCCC explained.
Hey Mavis, called by the DCCC “the very definition of great Americana music,” returns to Defiance on July 21, with the debut of its newest song based on stories of Defiance’s own Miami and Erie Canal. The Jay Jesse Johnson Band closes the season on Aug. 11.
Featured on national and international stages and influenced by the British invasion of the 60s, The Jay Jesse Johnson Band features the blues/rock genre.
Updates and information on upcoming events can be viewed by visiting www.defiancearts.org or Facebook.com/stroedecenter or call 419-784-3401. Interested persons also can sign up for the DCCC newsletter on the organization’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.