• Defiance County

String of lights:

The Defiance Public Library System MakerSpace is hosting a crochet string-of-lights make-along Dec. 13 beginning at 5 p.m. Learn to crochet an amigurumi-style string of lights to decorate for the holidays. Copies of “Kawaii Crochet” by Melissa Bradley will be available to check out in the library, or via Hoopla and the Ohio Digital Library (Libby app). To register for this free online class and receive a craft kit, contact Cara Bolley at cbolley@defiancelibrary.org or 419-782-1456 ext. 1108.

