Operations halted at Defiance’s General Motors plant at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, with day one of a strike beginning at midnight Monday.
Around 400 local plant workers join 40,000 striking nationwide. About 2,000 of those workers are impacted between Defiance and Toledo.
Picketers could be seen in front of the plant entrances on Monday morning.
According to Associated Press, the strike brings vehicle and parts production to a halt and will likely stop GM from making vehicles in Canada and Mexico as well.
A written message from local GM vice-president and director Terry Dittes stated that the local plant has a number of issues to discuss, including wage increases, wage procession for new employees, health care, prescription drug benefits, skilled trades issues, job security, profit sharing and the treatment of temporary employees.
“We are disappointed that the company waited until just two hours before the contract expired to make what we regard as its first serious offer,” the statement declared. “Had we received this proposal earlier in the process, it may have been possible to reach a tentative agreement and avoid a strike.”
Picketers referred comment about the strike to the UAW office on Baltimore Road; a call to the office was not returned.
