Bids for a big street reconstruction project planned in Sherwood next year were opened during Defiance County commissioners meeting Monday.
Three bids were received for the widening of North Harrison Street (U.S. 127), between Ohio 18 and Elm Street (near the downtown).
The apparent low bidder was Miller Contracting Group, Ottoville, at $1,414,731.65.
This was followed by Bryan Excavating, Inc., Bryan, at $1,547,892.50 and Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, at $1,809,725.80.
The engineer’s estimate was $1,550,000.
Commissioners will study the bids and award a contract at a later date. They are involved because the project involves grant funds that will be administered through Maumee Valley Planning Organization.
According to Sherwood Village Administrator Sherri Ramey, North Harrison Street will be widened between Ohio 18 and Elm Street while new curbs will be put in and some storm sewer work will occur as well.
Additionally, the Little Reservation Station parking lot will be repaved, new driveway approaches will be installed and North Harrison will be paved.
The project is planned next year and will close North Harrison Street for awhile.
Ramey is hoping the Ohio Department of Transportation will coordinate this with the closure of the U.S. 127 bridge over the Maumee River, south of Sherwood. The bridge is expected to be closed for about six months to replace its superstructure (deck and beams), but not the piers.
She said an Ohio Public Works Commission grant and a community development block grant (CDBG) will be used to help fund the while the village will provide the remainder through its own funds and a loan.
In another matter Monday, Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter delivered his weekly update on the county landfill which he manages, noting that 2023 will likely be a record year for cubic yards of waste received and, perhaps, tons as well (see related story).
He also noted that the landfill will utilize tire shreds to build the base of a 300-foot internal road within the facility.
This will utilize shreds provided by the Henry County landfill, Schlatter explained. While Henry County’s landfill serves as a transfer station only, it possesses a tire shredder which is used to process discarded tires from throughout northwest Ohio.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel to discuss his 2023 budget.
• discussed records center shelving with Defiance Juvenile/Probate Judge Jeff Strausbaugh and Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.