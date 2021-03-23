• Defiance County
Street closure:
The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that Ohio 18 in Hicksville (Main Street), between Elm and Meuse Argonne streets, will close April 5 for 30 days for railroad repair. The official detour will be Meuse Argonne St. to Elm St. back to Ohio 18.
