CONTINENTAL — Residents of the village of Continental will be deciding the fate of three levies when they head to the polls this fall.
And while one of the levies is for new money, if all the levies are successfully passed, residents won’t be paying more than they have been.
The new levy request facing voters is 0.5 mill for street construction and maintenance. The new levy is a five-year request and estimated to bring in $8,195 per year.
According to village officials, the levy is a culmination of what residents have deemed important.
“In a nutshell what we’ve found from feedback and surveys is that streets and sidewalks, that type of infrastructure repair, is most important to the community,” explained Mayor Mathew Miller about the levy request. “We’ve typically paid for our street work out of the village’s general fund. We were fortunate enough that two years ago we were able to cut one levy back 2 mills and then create and add a new street levy of 2 mills.”
Now, according to officials, the costs of construction and materials have “ballooned,” forcing them back to the creative drawing board.
Miller explained that officials decided to look at other levies that might be coming due and see if there were funds from those levies that could be redirected “via the ballot.”
The result was asking for the reduction of another levy to counteract the new street construction/repair levy.
The levy officials hope to reduce is a current 1.7-mill levy for street lighting. If approved by voters, that levy will be reduced by 0.5 mill, down to 1.2 mills for five years.
That levy is estimated to bring in $16,795 per year.
“We have a street lighting levy that has built a balance over time and we’ve been able to cut 0.5 mill from that,” said Miller. “And that has allowed us to create the other 0.5-mill levy for the construction repair of streets. In theory, we didn’t want to add to our millage tax-wise. The risk we’re running is the potential that the voters take the (tax) cut, but they don’t vote in the new levy. It’s the risk you run. But I’m a big believer that if you prove to your constituents that you put their money to good use that they’ll support it.”
It’s a strategy that proved successful two years ago and officials hope residents will again be receptive to the plan.
“It’s a risk we ran two years ago,” recalled Miller. “And we’re thankful that the voters passed that change, it had good support. And so we’re optimistic that we’ll be able to do that again this time. We don’t want to add taxes if we don’t have to.
“It’s my personal belief, that people will pay or invest if they’re going to get a return on their investment,” continued Miller. “And that’s the village’s responsibility. If we’re going to collect that levy money, then it’s up to us to reinvest it back into the community. That’s the whole idea behind this (the new levy and the reduction in the street lighting levy), so that we don’t have to dip into the general fund as much as we have in the past.”
The third issue facing voters also will be a renewal.
That 5-year, 3-mill renewal is for police protection, and estimated to bring in $41,452 per year.
