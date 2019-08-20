HICKSVILLE — While it may not get the attendance or fanfare of some of the Defiance County Fair’s other events, the annual straw-loading contest has quietly become as much of a fair tradition as the parade of bands or the demolition derby — or rain.
“I thought for a minute we were going to get rained out,” said Don Hammersmith of Ayersville FFA and Ag, who helmed this year’s event and let attendants and participants know the all-important time results. The weather Sunday afternoon was just this side of sticky, despite a slight breeze and threatening looking gray clouds that nevertheless held off making rain until after the contest wrapped for another year.
Indeed, the straw-loading contest, like so many fair events, is noteworthy in its lack of change. Now in its 18th year, the contest remains very much the same as it did when it started out.
Women, said Hammersmith, have always participated in the contest. “We used to have (contests for) adult women, adult men, 4H and FFA,” he said. “Now anybody’s open (to take part).”
The contest began as one of several different competitions. “We have a thing called Ag Olympics,” said Hammersmith. “This is part of it. It was just a way to do some fun, competitive things.”
Teams of young women, young men or seniors are given the opportunity to load bales of straw onto the bed of a pickup truck, after which the truck is driven around a course at the fairgrounds infield. If a truck runs over a flag used to mark the course, or if one or more bales of hay fall out of the truck, a penalty is called. Should the bales fall out, the truck must stop and the participants must reload them before moving on.
After coming to a stop, the teams (usually three people per team) must empty the truck and restack the bales where they were found originally.
The women’s teams must load 20 bales onto the bed of the truck, with the men’s teams required to load 40. The winners are the ones who manage to complete the course in the fastest time (taking penalties into account).
This year, despite competition from Tinora and Fairview teams, Ayersville FFA won in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions. A close boys’ race gave the team of Trevor Okuley, Luke Pahl and Garrett Shreve a four-second victory margin, while the Ayersville girls’ team of Allison Engel, Kelly Limbaugh and 4-H queen Jenna Baldwin won by a comfortable length.
The Pilots’ boys loaded 40 bales, drove the course and stacked them again in 5 minutes, 21.1 seconds, while the girls loaded 20 bales, drove around a prearranged course and stacked them again in 3 minutes, 32.5 seconds. to earn the victory
And the rain? “We had a couple of sprinkles, but that was it,” said Hammersmith.
Like all good competitions, there were no true losers, as everyone was in good spirits and was in it for the fun of it.
“It’s fun,” said Hammersmith, “but we still want people to be safe.”
