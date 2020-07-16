HICKSVILLE — Firefighters from three departments responded to a straw fire Wednesday afternoon just north of here that destroyed a semi and its trailer.
Hicksville firefighters were called to the scene at 04094 Hicksville-Edgerton Road, just south of Ohio 249 and about three miles north of Hicksville, at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday. They were joined by firefighters from the Edgerton and Farmer Township fire departments.
According to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel, who was on the scene, straw ignited on a trailer, causing heavy damage to the trailer and the semi toting it. No injuries were reported to the driver or passersby, according to Engel.
“The semi cab was totally destroyed,” he said.
He explained that the trailer — belonging to Troyer Custom Farms near Hicksville — was transporting a load of straw from Indiana on Ohio 249 when the load ignited. This became apparent around the Indiana state line, with the driver trying to find a place to pull over, Engel indicated.
The driver then pulled into an old farm at the above location on Hicksville-Edgerton Road.
Engel said approximately 10 bales fell from the trailer and onto Ohio 249 for about a two-mile stretch when the string holding them together burned through. Some of these burning bales may have caused damage to the asphalt surface on Ohio 249 with the Ohio Department of Transportation summoned to take a look.
The sheriff said firefighters extinguished the burning bales from the Indiana line eastward as well as ditch areas that caught fire.
No injuries resulted, he indicated.
The Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post is handling the accident report for the incident.
